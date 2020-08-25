Passed away unexpectedly with family by his side at Southlake Regional Health Centre on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the age of 75. Predeceased by his wife Mary Anne Cadeau (nee Dwyer). Iber is survived by children Karen, Daren, Elvis (Terry) and Kim, his 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Iber will be lovingly remembered by his siblings Arthur (Anne), Louis (Rose), Donald (Madeline), Mary (the late Richard) and Michael (the late Janice). Predeceased by his siblings Joseph, Christopher, Anslen, Elmer, Cornelius (J-Arc), MaryAnne and Mildred. Iber will be dearly missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Mass will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Our Lady of the Rosary, 344 Champlain Road, Penetanguishene. A committal service will follow at 3:00 p.m., St. Ann's Catholic Cemetery. Covid19 restrictions and public health guidelines must be respected. Memorial donations to the Kidney Foundation and Heart & Stroke Foundation are greatly appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca