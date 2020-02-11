|
|
Died peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the General & Marine Hospital, Collingwood in his 85th year. Eddy, of Wasaga Beach, was the beloved husband and best friend of Ethel for over 56 years. He was the loving and devoted father to Charlene Judge and Christopher Judge and a cherished grandfather to Allison Burns and Skye Judge. Dear brother of Michael and John Judge, Marilyn Burrows and the late Paul and Bob Judge. Eddy was a great husband and father. He was steadfast, worked hard and loved to tell jokes (usually when your mouth was full). He was an avid sportsman, loved the Blue Jays and golfing as well as hockey and football (go Giants!). He will be missed and fondly remembered. A cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the Hometown Clubhouse in Wasaga Beach. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude and thanks to Dr. Macfarlane and the staff at the ICU and especially nurses Lisa and Leanne for the exceptional compassion and care they provided. If desired, a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Salvation Army would be appreciated by Eddy's family. Arrangements under the care of Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach Chapel. For further information or to sign Eddy's Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 11, 2020