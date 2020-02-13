|
|
(Member of the Orillia Probus Club and Guardian Angels' CWL; Volunteer at Food Bank; Longtime Employee at HRC) Peacefully at Trillium Manor, Orillia, on Saturday, February 8th, 2020; in her 79th year. Beloved wife of the Beverley "Bev" Hodgkinson (predeceased 1991) and John Cameron "Cam" Gill (predeceased 2007). Loving mother of Glenn Hodgkinson (Jodi), Blair Hodgkinson (Cindy), Dawn Widdes (Ken) and Susan Silk (Tom). Proud grandmother of Ryan, Courtney, Kyle, Nicolas, Sarah, Todd, Katie, Megan, Kristina (predeceased), Eric and 4 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by parents John and Betty Van Kessel. Dear sister of Peter Van Kessel (Sharon), Adrian Van Kessel (JoAnne, predeceased), Casey Van Kessel (Jill), Danny Van Kessel (Debbie) and Mary Fairhead (Al). Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank Dr. Peter Daniel and the wonderful staff of the Oro-Medonte Unit at Trillium Manor for their exceptional care. Following cremation, visitation will be held at the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia on Wednesday, February 12th, 2020 from 2 - 4 p.m. & 7 - 9 p.m. with Parish Prayers said in the parlour at 6:45 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of the Guardian Angels, 115 West St. N., Orillia, on Thursday at 10 a.m. Spring Interment: St. Michael's Cemetery, Orillia. If desired, memorial donations to the MS Society of Canada, Princess Margaret Hospital or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 13, 2020