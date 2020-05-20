Willy passed away peacefully on Monday May 18, 2020, at the age of 65. Devoted husband to Sharon (Smith) of 41 years. Loving father to Shawn (Erin Rowsell) Aarden of Stayner, Sarah (Chris) Clarke of Thornbury, Christopher (Andrea) Aarden of Medicine Hat, and Amy (Matt) Baker of Stayner. Much cherished Papa to Braden, Luc, Liam, Alex, Caleb, Ryker, Zoe, Bryce, and Coen. Big loving brother of Joanne (Gord) Ellis, MaryAnn (Brent) Carruthers, Johnny (Donna) Aarden, Harriette (Jim) Thomson, & Elly Currie. Brother in law to Allan (Lois) Smith of Alliston. Fun loving uncle to many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Willy will be missed dearly by all of his friends and family, both here and in Holland. Predeceased by his parents Gerry & Mary Aarden and Earl & Shirley Smith. Willy fed the crowds with his hard working hands. He was a dedicated farmer who loved his family dearly. His love for life was evident in everything and everyone he touched. Willy loved to travel, laugh, and the Toronto Maple Leafs. Papa was the biggest child of all, and loved his grandchildren dearly. Gone from this earth, but never forgotten. May you rest in peace and never have to worry about the weather again. Shit! In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Collingwood General & Marine Hospital Foundation, or to the Krembil Neuroscience Centre at the Toronto Western Hospital would be appreciated. Friends are invited to participate in the Funeral Services in the following manner: Sunday May 24, 2020 friends are invited to drive past the family farm between 1 and 2 p.m. to offer condolences to the family and view Willy's casket. Monday May 25, 2020 the Funeral Service will be broadcast live on YouTube beginning at 1 o'clock at the following address https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kT-2IpTvcrY. Following the ceremony, there will be a procession through Sunnidale, departing the funeral home at approximately 1:45 p.m. which everyone is welcome to join. The procession will conclude at St. Patrick's Cemetery. You are required to remain in your vehicles at the cemetery as the Public Health restrictions limit the attendance at the graveside and these restrictions will accommodate the immediate family only. Thank you for your understanding during these difficult times. Arrangements under the direction of the Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Stayner Chapel, 7313 Highway 26, Stayner, Ontario. For further information and to sign Willy's Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com
Published in Simcoe County News on May 20, 2020.