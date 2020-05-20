Wilhelmus Johannes Maria AARDEN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wilhelmus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willy passed away peacefully on Monday May 18, 2020, at the age of 65. Devoted husband to Sharon (Smith) of 41 years. Loving father to Shawn (Erin Rowsell) Aarden of Stayner, Sarah (Chris) Clarke of Thornbury, Christopher (Andrea) Aarden of Medicine Hat, and Amy (Matt) Baker of Stayner. Much cherished Papa to Braden, Luc, Liam, Alex, Caleb, Ryker, Zoe, Bryce, and Coen. Big loving brother of Joanne (Gord) Ellis, MaryAnn (Brent) Carruthers, Johnny (Donna) Aarden, Harriette (Jim) Thomson, & Elly Currie. Brother in law to Allan (Lois) Smith of Alliston. Fun loving uncle to many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Willy will be missed dearly by all of his friends and family, both here and in Holland. Predeceased by his parents Gerry & Mary Aarden and Earl & Shirley Smith. Willy fed the crowds with his hard working hands. He was a dedicated farmer who loved his family dearly. His love for life was evident in everything and everyone he touched. Willy loved to travel, laugh, and the Toronto Maple Leafs. Papa was the biggest child of all, and loved his grandchildren dearly. Gone from this earth, but never forgotten. May you rest in peace and never have to worry about the weather again. Shit! In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Collingwood General & Marine Hospital Foundation, or to the Krembil Neuroscience Centre at the Toronto Western Hospital would be appreciated. Friends are invited to participate in the Funeral Services in the following manner: Sunday May 24, 2020 friends are invited to drive past the family farm between 1 and 2 p.m. to offer condolences to the family and view Willy's casket. Monday May 25, 2020 the Funeral Service will be broadcast live on YouTube beginning at 1 o'clock at the following address https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kT-2IpTvcrY. Following the ceremony, there will be a procession through Sunnidale, departing the funeral home at approximately 1:45 p.m. which everyone is welcome to join. The procession will conclude at St. Patrick's Cemetery. You are required to remain in your vehicles at the cemetery as the Public Health restrictions limit the attendance at the graveside and these restrictions will accommodate the immediate family only. Thank you for your understanding during these difficult times. Arrangements under the direction of the Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Stayner Chapel, 7313 Highway 26, Stayner, Ontario. For further information and to sign Willy's Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Stayner Chapel
7313 Highway 26
Stayner, ON L0M 1S0
705-428-2637
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved