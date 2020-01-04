Home

POWERED BY

Services
LeClair Cremation Centre
357 King Street
Midland, ON L4R 3M7
(705) 527-8955
Resources
More Obituaries for Willem Rademaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willem Rademaker

Add a Memory
Willem Rademaker Obituary
Passed away at the Georgian Bay General Hospital with his family by his side on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the age of 72. Predeceased by his parents Johanna and Derke Rademaker, and his daughter Misty. He is survived by his step-mother Irene and his son Troy (Steph). Grandfather of Tyler, Rayquel, London, David and Alysha. Great-grandfather of Mason and Madison. Brother of Peter (Katherine) and Jo (Diane). Uncle of Shannon, Shawn, Derek and Nikolaas. A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2020. If desired, memorial donations to Sick Kids Foundation would appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willem's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -