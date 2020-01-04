|
Passed away at the Georgian Bay General Hospital with his family by his side on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the age of 72. Predeceased by his parents Johanna and Derke Rademaker, and his daughter Misty. He is survived by his step-mother Irene and his son Troy (Steph). Grandfather of Tyler, Rayquel, London, David and Alysha. Great-grandfather of Mason and Madison. Brother of Peter (Katherine) and Jo (Diane). Uncle of Shannon, Shawn, Derek and Nikolaas. A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2020. If desired, memorial donations to Sick Kids Foundation would appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca