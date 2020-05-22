William Alfred "Bill" Brethauer
Died peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Campbell House Hospice, Collingwood surrounded by his family at the age of 87. Bill of Wasaga Beach, beloved husband of Winifred for over 66 years. Loving father of Brian (Stephanie), Lori (Keith McIntyre) and Terri Brethauer-Mischuk. Cherished grandfather of Allan, Kristi and Shantal Brethauer, Olivia Hamilton, Matthew Mischuk and Hope Robertson and great grandfather of Summer and London Mischuk, Marlene Brethauer, Cole Hamilton and Tobiah Robertson. Bill had a long a rewarding career with Warner Lambert, later Pfizer as well as over 35 years as an OHL referee. He was a sportsman who loved to play and watch hockey, curling and golf well into his 80's. Bill was most committed to his family. He loved them deeply, doting on his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be dearly missed. A Celebration will occur at a later date when conditions permit. If desired, a donation to the Royal Victoria Hospital Foundation for the Cancer Centre or to Hospice Georgian Triangle Foundation for Campbell House would be appreciated by his family. To sign Bill's Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavdison.com


Published in Simcoe County News on May 22, 2020.
