More Obituaries for William LEIGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Allan (Bill) LEIGH

William Allan (Bill) LEIGH Obituary
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Soldiers Memorial Hospital, Orillia, in his 62nd year. Bill is predeceased by his parents Elmer and Helen Leigh. Dear brother to Nancy Hammond. Loving uncle to Leigh Hammond and Dean Hammond. Fondly remembered by friends, cousins, aunts, uncles and former brother in law. Sadly missed by his beloved pets Rowdy and Kylie. In our hearts always, Rest in Peace. A graveside service will be held in the spring at St. Andrew's - St. James' Cemetery, Orillia. If desired, memorial donations to Soldiers Memorial Hospital, SPCA (Orillia Branch), Mariposa House Hospice or the would be gratefully appreciated and may be made at the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia. Messages of condolence are welcome at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 2, 2020
