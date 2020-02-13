|
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by the love of his family on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in his 78th year. Bill, loving husband of Gail (nee Stoutenburg) will be forever loved and deeply missed by his son Michael (Shelley), daughter Shelley (Rob Sydia), son in law Richard Wismer and grandchildren Madison (Adam), Sydney (Cy) and Isabella. He is survived by his brothers Kyle (Barbara), Armand (Maria) and Lindsay (Dottye), sister Birdie (Ian) Coutts, brother in law Alex Pler, sisters in law Wendy (John) Redman and Kathy Kelly; predeceased by sister Lynn Pler. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Royal Canadian Legion Collingwood from 1 - 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Elizabeth Health Care Foundation or the would be appreciated by the family. Friends may visit Bill's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 13, 2020