It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of William (Bill) Arthur Sloan who went peacefully on October 31, 2020 in Collingwood, Ontario. Bill was born in Guelph, Ontario and spent the past 25 years in Collingwood, being a strong member of the community. Bill is predeceased by his brothers Jim and Barry. He is survived by his brother Bob, daughter Katie Pothier (grandchildren Madeleine and Nicholas), and son Bill and daughter-in-law Laura (grandchildren Elena and Odessa). There will be a private family burial followed by a Celebration of Life, date to be advised in the future. Arrangements entrusted to Chatterson Funeral Home, Collingwood. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Parkinson's Canada or Elephant Thoughts. To leave a message of condolence or to share a memory of Bill, please visit www.chattersonfuneralhome.com