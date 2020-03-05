Home

More Obituaries for William CAMPBELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William (Bill) CAMPBELL

William (Bill) CAMPBELL Obituary
Passed away February 25, 2020 after a courageous struggle with cancer. Predeceased by his parents Clarke and Kathleen, he will be missed by many, including his partner Lynn Colpitts, daughter Karey Cartwright, brother Bryan Campbell, sister Kathleen Thomas, dear friends Bill and Linda Johnson, and by a large circle of other friends and relatives. Cremation has taken place at the Drury Funeral Home and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 5, 2020
