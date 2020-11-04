1/1
William (Willie) Charlebois
With deep sadness the family announces the peaceful passing of Willie on November 2, 2020 at the age of 90 years, at Hillcrest Village, Midland. Beloved husband of the late Simone (nee St.Amant). Loving father of Clifford (Beatrice), David (Rose), Jeannette Ellsmere (Tom), Jane Evans (Grant), Marie Desforges (Bob), Patrick (Debbie), Peter (Darlene) and predeceased by John. Cherished Pepere of 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Son of the late Napoleon and Beatrice Charlebois. Dear brother of Therese Moreau, Jeanne Marchildon, Eileen Maurice, Venard, Prima Dusome, Stanley, Roseanne Grozelle. Predeceased by Philomene Ducaire, Evelyn Gervais, Hortence Robitaille, Marie-Rose, Helene Contois, Florence Pauze, Lionel, Gerard, Simone Carriere and Louis. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through Penetanguishene Funeral Home.

Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Penetanguishene Funeral Home
155 Main St
Penetanguishene, ON L9M 1L7
(705) 549-3155
