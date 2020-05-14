A resident of Chatham, Bill Bradley passed away at Village on the Thames with family by his side on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the age of 95. Born in Ottawa, Bill was the son of the late Harry and Ethel (Villeneuve) Bradley. Beloved husband of 54 years to Amy (nee Dodd), predeceased in 2002. Loving father of Mary Boucher (Dan) of Barrie and Harry Bradley (Tracie) of Chatham. Proud "Bubba" to Laura Hevia (Yuset), Joe Boucher (Melannie), Clark Bradley and Gavin Bradley. Great-grandfather to Norah Hevia. Predeceased by his sisters Madeline Henry (Jim) and Joan Ryan (Sam) and infant brother Harry, sisters-in-law Hazel Villeneuve (Charlie), Marjorie Paterson (Don), Marian Thomas (John) and Nora Mitchell (Bob). Also missed by nieces, nephews, friends and extended family. Fondly remembered by his friends and neighbours on Pamela Crescent in Chatham. Bill retired from a successful career as the General Manager at Zellers at Thames Lea Plaza in Chatham in 1985 after 36 years of service. He was well respected and fondly referred to as "The Senator" by his colleagues in the company. Retirement years were spent engaged in creative hobbies. He was known for refinishing milk cans, making lamps from antique bottles and other vessels and in most recent years for painting wooden birdhouses. His love of Maple Cream cookies was renowned within his family circle and at his final home at Village on the Thames. Bill loved being outdoors and after retirement he and Amy enjoyed spending summers at their family cottage at Blue Sea Lake, QC. A sincere thank you to Dr. MacLean, Colleen Johnston and all her health care team at the residence and Ian Murray and the rest of the staff at VOTT who provided loving, thoughtful and compassionate care to Bill. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations made in memory of Bill to the Alzheimer Society of Chatham-Kent, Village on the Thames (directly to the residence in memoriam for Bill) or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.mckinlayfuneralhome.com McKinlay Funeral Home 459 St. Clair Street, Chatham 519-351-2040
Published in Simcoe County News on May 14, 2020.