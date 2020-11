We would like to sincerely thank our relatives, family and friends for all your phone calls, prayers, cards, food and visits during this past week following Bill's death. Everyone has been so supportive and we appreciate all your kindness. Special thanks to Reverend Darren may for his prayers and comforting words during the service and to Shawn Davidson for his compassionate and professional care. Myrtle Bates and family



