1/2
William Ernest (Bill) Bates
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Died suddenly on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Southlake regional Health centre, Newmarket at the age of 84. Bill of Stayner, formerly of Sunnidale Corners, beloved husband of Myrtle (nee Emms) for over 58 years. Loving father of Lyn (John Melenhorst) and the late Paul (2013) Cherished poppa of Greg and Steven (Tristan). Dear brother of the late Jean (the late Howard Macham), Dorothy (the late Doug Giffen), Bob (the late Marie) and June (the late Willard Everton). Bill will also be missed by his many nieces and nephews, family, friends and neighbours. Bill was a kind and generous man. He was a long time farmer, Chief of the Sunnidale Fire Department, a member of Northern Light Lodge and a dedicated member of Jubilee Presbyterian Church. He will be deeply missed by many. The Funeral Service was held at Jubilee Presbyterian Church, Stayner on Monday, November 9, 2020. If desired, a donation to Jubilee Presbyterian Church or the charity of your choice would be appreciated by Bill's family. To sign his Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 10, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved