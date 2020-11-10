Died suddenly on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Southlake regional Health centre, Newmarket at the age of 84. Bill of Stayner, formerly of Sunnidale Corners, beloved husband of Myrtle (nee Emms) for over 58 years. Loving father of Lyn (John Melenhorst) and the late Paul (2013) Cherished poppa of Greg and Steven (Tristan). Dear brother of the late Jean (the late Howard Macham), Dorothy (the late Doug Giffen), Bob (the late Marie) and June (the late Willard Everton). Bill will also be missed by his many nieces and nephews, family, friends and neighbours. Bill was a kind and generous man. He was a long time farmer, Chief of the Sunnidale Fire Department, a member of Northern Light Lodge and a dedicated member of Jubilee Presbyterian Church. He will be deeply missed by many. The Funeral Service was held at Jubilee Presbyterian Church, Stayner on Monday, November 9, 2020. If desired, a donation to Jubilee Presbyterian Church or the charity of your choice
would be appreciated by Bill's family. To sign his Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com