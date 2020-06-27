1941-2020 It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our dad on June 22, 2020 in his 80th year. He was proceeded by his wife of 53 years, Helen (nee Chambers) and his parents, Anne and Lucien Lacroix. Sadly missed by his children, Bruce (Tammy), Cherie Anne (John) and Helen's son, Craig. Forever remembered by his grandchildren, Spencer (Morgan) and Brooke (Jesse). Leaving behind his siblings, Theresa, Helen and Peter and his companion of 5 years, Yvette. He will also be missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins and his many, many friends. A very special thank you to nurses, Nicole and Lori and all the other caregivers, Dr. Greg Gaffney and Dr. Julie Caron. Your compassion did not go unnoticed. As per our father's request there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 27, 2020.