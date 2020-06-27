William Fabien Joseph (Bill) Lacroix
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1941-2020 It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our dad on June 22, 2020 in his 80th year. He was proceeded by his wife of 53 years, Helen (nee Chambers) and his parents, Anne and Lucien Lacroix. Sadly missed by his children, Bruce (Tammy), Cherie Anne (John) and Helen's son, Craig. Forever remembered by his grandchildren, Spencer (Morgan) and Brooke (Jesse). Leaving behind his siblings, Theresa, Helen and Peter and his companion of 5 years, Yvette. He will also be missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins and his many, many friends. A very special thank you to nurses, Nicole and Lori and all the other caregivers, Dr. Greg Gaffney and Dr. Julie Caron. Your compassion did not go unnoticed. As per our father's request there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LeClair Cremation Centre
565 King Street
Midland, ON L4R 3N6
(705) 527-8955
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved