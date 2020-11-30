1/1
William Gordon COURVOISIER
Peacefully at Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital on Thursday, November 26, 2020; in his 87th year, William Gordon Courvoisier. Loving husband of 67 years to Elsie (Hodgkinson). Loved father of Stephen (predeceased), Guy (Lori) and Karen (Ken).Loving Poppa to Nathan (Laura), Rebecca (Zach), Kelsey and four great grand children. Son of Gordon and Alma Courvoisier (predeceased). Dear brother of Julie (predeceased), Don (predeceased) and Gil (Arlene). He will be missed by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. He was a proud member of the Orillia Police Force for 33 years and an avid and curious do-it-yourselfer who loved woodworking and tinkering. The Courvoisier family would like to thank the staff of OSMH for making his final days peaceful. Cremation will be followed by a private interment. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital would be appreciated and may be made through the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia (705) 325-2231.


Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
