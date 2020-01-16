Home

William (Bill) HAZA

July 16, 1932-January 11, 2019 They say there is a reason, They say that time will heal, But neither time nor reason, Will change the way we feel. For no one knows the heartache, That lies behind our smiles, No one knows how many times, We have broken down and cried, We want to tell you something, So there won't be any doubt, You are so wonderful to think of, But so hard to be without. It has been a difficult year without you. We miss you deeply; Gloria, Karl, Patricia and Families.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 16, 2020
