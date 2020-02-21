|
It is with heavy hearts we announce his passing at Simcoe Hospice on February 13, 2020 in his 92nd year. Predeceased by his parents, Drill and Percy Holman and his sister, Marjorie Davis (January 20, 2020) Missed forever by his family, wife Marlene (Lawrence), his children, Glen Holman (Bette), Karol Cordell (John) and their mother Olive Holman, Jeff Holman (Michelle). Fun Grandpa of Adam Holman (Jennie), Amy Mitchell (Matt), Jason Cordell (Alisia), Kori Cordell, Sophie and Aiden (A.J.) Holman. Proud Great-Grandpa of Derek and Natalie Cordell, Connor and Kayla Mitchell and William (Will) Holman. Remembered by the Herod Family. Bill worked in many sales and executive positions at Hawker-Siddeley (Can-Car Division), Oshawa Wholesale, Codville Company, Hickenson-Langs, Sara Lee, Douwe Egberts and lived in Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Burlington, Chicago, The Netherlands. He was well respected in the business world and kept in close contact with many of his colleagues through the years. In his retirement he enjoyed several years of golf playing at Lake Simcoe, Harbour View, Lake St. George in Orillia as well as at many golf courses throughout the world. He had a "hole-in-one" twice. Many thanks to Simcoe Hospice for their excellent care and to Dr. Greg Steffens for his compassion and friendship as per his wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at Burton Avenue United Church on Saturday, February 29th at 11:30 a.m. For those wishing in Memoriam donations may be made to the Simcoe Hospice, or Burton Avenue united Church.
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 21, 2020