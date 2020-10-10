1/1
William (Bill) Hill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In loving memory of William (Bill) Hill who passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Health Sciences North in Sudbury, ON. Bill was a loving husband, father, son, brother and grandfather. In keeping with Bill's wishes, there will be no service or visitation, a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 561, 10 Alberta Rd, Elliot Lake, ON from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 457, 7149 ON-26, Stayner, ON from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, gatherings are a maximum of 50 people at each location. This is an informal celebration, please feel free to wear cowboy boots, cowboy hat, cowboy shirt or Harley Davidson shirts. Come celebrate Bill's life and happy memories with country music (his favourite), drinks and memories. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ranger's Cremation and Burial Services Ltd. Online condolences can be posted at www.RangersSudbury.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved