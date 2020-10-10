In loving memory of William (Bill) Hill who passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Health Sciences North in Sudbury, ON. Bill was a loving husband, father, son, brother and grandfather. In keeping with Bill's wishes, there will be no service or visitation, a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 561, 10 Alberta Rd, Elliot Lake, ON from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 457, 7149 ON-26, Stayner, ON from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, gatherings are a maximum of 50 people at each location. This is an informal celebration, please feel free to wear cowboy boots, cowboy hat, cowboy shirt or Harley Davidson shirts. Come celebrate Bill's life and happy memories with country music (his favourite), drinks and memories. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ranger's Cremation and Burial Services Ltd. Online condolences can be posted at www.RangersSudbury.com