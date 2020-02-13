|
|
Called home to be with his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Mill Creek Care Centre, Barrie in his 95th year. Predeceased by his beloved wife Audrey. Cherished father to Jeanne Best (Jim) and Marcia Weir (Ron). Loved Papa of Shauna and Brittany Weir. Bill's entrepreneurial spirit and Christian faith were evident in his community work which included Canada Word of Truth radio broadcast, Barrie Christian Workshop, and Crusade Director for John Moore Ministries. Friends were received at ADAMS FUNERAL HOME 445 St. Vincent Street, Barrie on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service in the Chapel at 11 o'clock a.m. Spring interment Barrie Union Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Gideon's would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca Special thanks to the staff at Mill Creek Care Centre for the exceptional care given to Bill and for going above and beyond for us as a family.
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 13, 2020