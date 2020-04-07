|
COURTNEY, William James (Bill) Died peacefully on Thursday April 2, 2020, in Collingwood in his 89th year. Bill was born in Orton Ontario, son of the late Reverend James and Lillian Courtney. Beloved husband of the late Muriel Fatum. Loving and dedicated father of John (Fe Zerna), Lynn (Kevin Daniel), Mary Anne (late Brian Love), Rebecca (Todd Orton) and Gary (Brenda). Cherished grandfather of Stephanie Oates (Stephen Roche), Jessica (Adam Lunn), Brian (Alison) Daniel, Dr. Kaitlyn Orton (Ryan Schmitt) and Car Orton and great grandfather (GPops) of Declan, Sullivan, and Courtney Oates, Lillian and Liam Lunn and Ethan James Daniel. Bill will also be missed by his special friend Carmen Tremblay and family in Quebec. Bill was a dedicated educator teaching 36 years, who was committed to a lifetime of learning. Bill lived an extraordinarily rewarding life filled with travel, curling, golf, fellowship and hosting special traditions and festivities with his entire family. Bill loved to tell stories and his love for piano playing and entertaining made each occasion memorable. He welcomed everyone into his home and treated them like family. He had an amazing sense of humour and was always the life of the party. Bill was an excellent role model for his children and stressed the importance of family, education and having fun which he's passed down to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Gratefully, we had a video meeting with all 5 children to "virtually" say our goodbyes and express our love and gratitude. He continued to be the center of attention to the end! Dad will be forever in our hearts, we will continue to pass his torch and his legacy will always be a part of our heritage. At some point in the future we will be celebrating the wonderful life of our dear father surrounded by family and friends. If desired, a donation to the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital Foundation or the South Muskoka Minor Hockey Association ([email protected]) would be appreciated by his family. To sign Bill's Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 7, 2020