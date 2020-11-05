1/1
William James HOPKINS
Passed away peacefully at the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in his 88th year. Beloved husband of Susan Hopkins (nee Robinson). Loving father of Lisa (David) Key of Oro Medonte and Bill Hopkins (Christine Matson) of Severn. Dear stepfather of Renay Strong (Chris Goodman) of Severn, and Steven (Sara) Strong of Oro-Medonte. Loving grandfather of Jessica (Ben), Lauren, Cassandra (Jason), Carter, Tyler, Haley, Caleb, and Grace. Great-grandfather of Jackson and Eloise. Loving brother of Norma Hughes, and the late Dorothy Fitchett and Bob Hopkins. Loving son of the late Herbert and Jeanette Hopkins. Dear brother-in-law of the late Ross Robinson (Sylvia), and the late Dennis Robinson (Margaret). He will be dearly missed by his many nieces and nephews. Bill was born on July 31, 1933 in St. Catherine's Ontario. He was a builder by trade for many years in the Orillia Area but his true passion was working with horses as a Farrier. Bill also enjoyed fishing, hunting, canoeing, and camping. Bill will be dearly missed by his family and many friends. We'll always remember that great smile and his caring heart for people and animals. We would also like to thank the staff at Spencer House for the great care that was given to Bill in the five years that he was there and a special thank you to those who went over and above their duties. We would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the 4th floor nurses at Soldiers' Memorial Hospital for their compassionate care. Cremation has taken place. Due to Covid restrictions, a private family memorial service will be held at St. Luke's Anglican Church, Price's Corners. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later time. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to the St. Luke's Anglican Church or to a charity of your choice through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St E. Orillia (705)327-0221. Messages of condolence are welcomed www.simcoefuneralhome.ca


Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 5, 2020.
