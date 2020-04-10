|
Badge Number 5334, (Retired Staff Sergeant with O.P.P. having served in Iroquois Falls, Bracebridge, Downsview, O.P.P. Audit Team, Telecom, Cochrane, Moosonee and Smooth Rock Falls) Passed away unexpectidly at the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the age of 66. Bill Bell of Severn, beloved husband of Debbie Bell (Retired Sergeant). Son of Gwenyth and William Bell (predeceased). Dear brother of Betty Corlett (Michael predeceased), Janice Scott (Ron predeceased) and Sandra Wright (Glenn). Loved uncle to Meghan, Jeffrey, Simon and Fiona. Survived by his cousin Susan Love (Lloyd). Sadly missed by his in-laws Jacques and Judy Riopelle of Orillia and mother-in-law Anita Caza (Raymond predeceased) of Orillia. Bill's helpful nature will be greatly missed by his many friends and neighbours. Bill enjoyed taking his 1950 Ford truck to Central Ontario Cruise Nights. Bill also took great pride as a volunteer driver with the Wheels of Hope . Abby, the kitty cat, will miss the company of her 'Willy'. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Debbie would like the thank the valiant efforts of the members of the Ontario Provincial Police, Severn Fire and Emergency Services, the County of Simcoe Paramedic Service and The Emergency Department at Soldiers Memorial Hospital. If desired, memorial donations to the Orillia S.P.C.A. or the would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 10, 2020