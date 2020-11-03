1/1
William John DUNLOP
(P. Eng; Longtime Employee of Bailey Controls; Graduate of Ryerson 1969 and University of Waterloo) Passed away peacefully at Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, Orillia on Saturday October 31, 2020 in his 78th year. Bill, beloved husband of Sandy Dunlop (nee Thompson). Loving father of William & Elizabeth Dunlop. Brother of Donna. Brother in law of Philip (Liz) & Nancy (Barney). Bill will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Bill will be fondly remembered by all of his engineering colleagues, classmates and friends from East York Collegiate Institute and his fellow cottagers from Wood Bay on the Severn River. For all the advice Bill has given his longtime friends, you are now on your own. The family would like to thank the Bayshore Nurses, Toronto General Lung Transplant Team, Princess Margaret Hospital and the Couchiching Health Care Team for all their compassionate care. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Bill's Life will be held in the spring. If desired, memorial donations to Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation (Lung Transplant Program) or Princess Margaret Hospital would be gratefully appreciated by the family and may be made through the Mundell Funeral Home. Messages of condolence welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mundell Funeral Home
79 West Street North
Orillia, ON L3V 5C1
(705) 325-2231
