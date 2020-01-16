|
|
February 17, 1944 - January 11, 2020 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Bill into the loving hands of our heavenly father after his courageous 3 year battle with cancer. He fought so hard to the very end but passed away peacefully, surrounded by love, in the early morning at Hospice Simcoe. Bill was the loving husband of Helene (nee Schievink), loving father to Julie Savoy (nee Kerr) and doting Papa to Nicole and Kyle Savoy who he gladly followed to every sporting event they played in. Bill is predeceased by his parents Lloyd and Marie Kerr and beloved only sister Kathleen Magnusson (nee Kerr). He leaves behind beloved family members Jerry Magnusson, Beverly (Eric - Valerie and Heather) Wasmund, Brenda Magnusson, Donna (Cooper and Megan) Magnusson, Hilda Donnelly, Angela (Sam and Zack) Vance, Ann Donnelly, Jan Schievink, and Rijn Schievink. He will be missed as "adopted" Papa to many. Bill was a friend and mentor to many and enjoyed sharing his knowledge and skill in woodworking, drawing, carving, carpentry, painting, welding and electronics. There are many napkin drawings from Tim Horton's people have collected still hanging around to this day. Bill always had a positive outlook on life and was always eager to share a conversation and a joke. He was fiercely loyal and loving to his family and friends. A heartfelt thank you goes out to Bill's many caring friends, Dr. Carl Clarke, and the nurses and staff at St. Elizabeth home care. An extra special thank you goes out to the compassionate, caring staff and volunteers at Hospice Simcoe for their tender loving care of Bill and his family and friends. Cremation has taken place and a private internment will take place in the spring at Barrie Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations be made to Hospice Simcoe. Words of comfort may be sent to the family through Barrie Cremation Centre.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 16, 2020