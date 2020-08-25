1/1
William John Ross
Born August 13, 1931 in East York, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 16, 2020 just days after his 89th birthday. Predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Gertrude, and his parents, Margaret and Vic Atkins (mother and stepfather) and Jimmy Ross. Bill leaves to mourn his three children, Billy, Bryan (Rose) and Wendy (John), eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren, his brother Donald (Ruth), and sister Sally along with cherished relatives and friends. Dad was one of a kind. As a young boy, he was athletic and rambunctious. Dad first met Gertrude at the young age of 12, with no idea that she would one day become his bride. But on August 11, 1951 just shy of his 20th birthday, dad married his beautiful bride. Soon after, came three children which kept family life very busy. Dad was strong willed and minded and we always knew he was in charge. He was a hard working man and spent several years working in the printing industry before being hired by Scarborough Parks and Recreation where he worked until his retirement. Upon Dads retirement in 1994, he and mom moved permanently to Balm Beach. These were some of the best years spent, enjoying the beach, tending to his yard and rock garden and enjoying the company of friends and family. Dad was an avid sports fan of the Blue Jays and Maple Leafs. Many special thanks to the staff at Georgian Bay General Hospital for their compassion in dads final days. The family wishes to express a sincere thanks to Dr. Bruno Golisky who took tremendous care of both mom and dad over the years. And a heartfelt thanks to Val and Chet who were loyal friends of mom and dads in their cottage years and to Bruce and Nancy for their unbelievable generosity of time and meals prepared with love especially in the last couple of years after moms passing. Dad was so humbled and grateful. Cremation has taken place as per dads wishes. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca Rest in peace dad.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LeClair Cremation Centre
565 King Street
Midland, ON L4R 3N6
(705) 527-8955
