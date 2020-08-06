It with great sadness and heavy hearts we announce the passing of Dr. William "Bill" Kettle, age 85, he passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on July 31, 2020. Loving husband to Hazel. Devoted father to Judith (Andrew), Jana (Vern), Andrea (David), Greg (Kasi) and Kirk (Lise). Devoted grandfather to Benjamin, David, Abby, Jeremy, Stefan, Samuel, Kai, Macy, Caleb and Charlotte. He will be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews, extended family members, friends and colleagues. Bill was the youngest son of Midland Grocers Horace and Montalena Kettle. Predeceased by sister Edith, brothers Bruce, Harold, Tom and Doug. Bill graduated from Queens University, Meds, 61. He returned to Midland after studying medicine at Queens University and doing his internship and residency in Michigan. He joined an established family practice with Dr. Ed Grise. Later Dr. Hollister King joined the practice. When they retired he practiced with Dr. Bruno Golisky, Dr. Peter Cameron and Dr. John Moore. For 50 years Bill worked tirelessly as a comprehensive family physician. He was a skilled clinician and educator dedicated to his patients and yet always so humble. Bill continued his love of hockey well into his 70's and developed his skills in sketching, wood working, carving and model boat building. He was a competitive and pleasure sailor, ice boater, loved water and snow sports. He had never ending patience when sharing and teaching others. Bill was a stellar supporter of many worthy causes in the local Georgian Bay Community that he loved. Bill embraced life on the shores of Georgian Bay. The family would like to thank Dr. Bruno Golisky and Dr. Peter Cameron for their continued support. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice Huronia. Messages of condolence can be forwarded to the family through LeClair Cremation Centre in Midland. As per his wishes a private gathering will be held. We share our friends thoughts: "He will always be remembered as someone who has done so much for others."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store