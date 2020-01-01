|
|
Passed away suddenly at the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital on Sunday December 22, 2019, in his 83rd year. Born in London England to Violet Rose & Leslie William. Wife of Ruth for 60 years. Father of Bryan William of Toronto and Terry Elwood of Pickering. Sister Joan Parr of Perth Australia, Pat Benneyworth and Lesley Power of Orangeville. Predeceased by brother Geoffrey and his wife Lorraine. Beloved Grandpa of Griffyn and Teghyn, Jonathon, Sydney and Ryan Gurney. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Bill's life will take place in early summer. Memorial donations to the Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Chatterson Funeral Home, Collingwood.