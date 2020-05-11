At his residence in Barrie on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. William was the beloved husband of Doreen (Joseph) Laarakkers. Loving father of Bill (Karishma), and Angela (Daryll). Step father of Lisa Zariwny (Dave), and Laura Campbell (Nathan). Grandfather of Andrea, Karthi, Samantha, Keira, Anika, and Celeste. Brother of Mary, Morah (Gord), Karel (Janice), Wilma (Gary). Predeceased by his siblings Jerry, Josie, Martin (Carol), Ann (Robert), and John (Helene). A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. If so desired memorial donations in memory of William, to the charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on May 11, 2020.