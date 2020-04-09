|
|
Died peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 following a period of declining health at the General & Marine Hospital, Collingwood at the age of 78. Bill of Wasaga Beach, beloved husband of Myrna for over 56 years. Loving father of Lana Mathewson (Marshall Drover), Bill Jr. (Trina) and Craig (Leanne). Cherished grandfather of David, Rachel, Emily, Zana, Ashleigh, Craig and Rebecca. Bill is predeceased by his brother Bryce and sister Morag. He will also be missed by his sisters-in-law Jean Waddell and Wilma Brown and brother-in-law Drew, his nieces Lesley, Allison, Gillian and Andrea and his many friends and neighbours. Residing in Brampton for over 30 years, Bill was heavily involved in junior sports, including coaching his 2 sons in soccer. Bill was president of the Brampton Scottish Club including President of the Scottish Pavilion for Carabram, the multi cultural festival. Bill retired to Wasaga Beach 16 years ago and loved to travel with his wife, Myrna. His passion was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed. Family gathered for a Memorial Service, presided by his Pastor Paul Kiss of New Life Church. The ceremony may be viewed at https://www.bigscreenfx.com/billmathewson. If desired, a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation would be appreciated by Bill's family. To sign his Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 9, 2020