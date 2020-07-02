William MAXWELL

Passed away at Sunnybrook Hospital Veterans Wing in Toronto on Friday, June 26, 2020 in his 96th year. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen Maxwell (Smith), the late Irene Maxwell (Huntley) and partner of Barbara Cordero Hill. Loving father of Catherine Maher (Gavin), Derek Maxwell (Geralda Defreitas) and Colleen Maxwell Filbert - predeceased (Kenneth). Cherished grandfather of seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Kathleen Miletello and Robert Maxwell - both predeceased. William was a member of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers. He will be missed and remembered by his family and many friends. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the Sunnybrook Veterans Center and their staff for providing such excellent care of William as well as a very special thank you to August Taiza. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Simcoe Funeral Home 38 James St. E Orillia (705) 327-0221. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice
through Simcoe Funeral Home. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca