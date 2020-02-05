|
Passed away peacefully with family on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Matthews House Hospice, Alliston. Loved son of the late Doreen and Bill McInnis. Loving brother of Sheila, Peggy (Dominic) and predeceased by David. Proud uncle of Corey, Melissa, Christopher and Michael (Sarah). Bill will be sadly missed by the Clarke's, Graham's and his many friends and coworkers. Funeral Service will be held at the Drury Funeral Centre, 519 Victoria St. E., Alliston on Monday, February 10, 2020 with visitation from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. Reception to follow. If so desired memorial donations to Princess Margaret Hospital or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 5, 2020