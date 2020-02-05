Home

POWERED BY

Services
Drury Funeral Centre Ltd.
519 Victoria Street East
Alliston, ON L9R 1K1
705-435-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for William McInnis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" McInnis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Passed away peacefully with family on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Matthews House Hospice, Alliston. Loved son of the late Doreen and Bill McInnis. Loving brother of Sheila, Peggy (Dominic) and predeceased by David. Proud uncle of Corey, Melissa, Christopher and Michael (Sarah). Bill will be sadly missed by the Clarke's, Graham's and his many friends and coworkers. Funeral Service will be held at the Drury Funeral Centre, 519 Victoria St. E., Alliston on Monday, February 10, 2020 with visitation from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. Reception to follow. If so desired memorial donations to Princess Margaret Hospital or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -