Passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the age of 82. Bill, beloved husband of Christine "Tina" (nee Grant). Loving father of Kirby Wagg (Adriana), Linda Salvati (Peter), Jo-Anne Chapman (David) and Elizabeth Pauk (Gregory) all of Orillia. Cherished grandfather of Christina Marwick (Tom), Amanda Stanton (Jason), Anthony Salvati (Kristina), Billy Wagg (Alexandra), Elizabeth Salvati (Ben) and Jonathan Pauk (Natasha). Proud great grandfather of Africa, Bella, Lyla, Jack, Leo and Sophia. . Dear brother of Elizabeth Taylor (predeceased) (Price) of Midland and Carol Baribeau (Roger) of New Hampshire. Fondly remembered by Geraldine & Roger Melanson and Susan Thorburn. Special thank you to the staff of Comfort Care and the Bayshore Nurses for all of their help and support in a difficult time. Cremation has taken place. As per Bill's request there will be no visitation or service. If desired, memorial donations to Soldiers' Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the Mundell Funeral Home (705-325-2231). Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
. Shower the people you love with love, show them the way you feel. Everything will be right if you only will.