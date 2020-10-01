HEWITT, William Paul April 10, 1946 - September 28, 2020 Family and friends mourn the passing of William 'Paul' Hewitt, at the Owen Sound hospital, in his 75th year. Nothing could bring out his big smile, booming laugh and the twinkle in his eye like his family - loving wife of 43 years, Nancy (Chambers); children Bill (Trina Berlo), of Avening, David (Jennifer Hannaford) of Gananoque and Christy (Kyle Kostiak) of Penetanguishene; and especially his grandchildren Martin, Tess, Annie, Arlo and Levi. Loving brother of Georgia (the late Jim Mazure) and Harriet (Dale Mitchell). Paul is predeceased by his parents William and Gertrude (Youmans) Hewitt. As a young man Paul cut his chops as a manager for K-Mart, overseeing the opening of stores across Ontario. In 1972, Paul returned home to take over the family business, Durham Hardware and Equipment, and developed it into Durham Welding Supplies, which he operated with much success until opting for an early retirement in 1998. During his career, Paul was a long-time member of the Durham Kinsmen, a past board member at Durham Memorial Hospital, a big supporter of Old Home Week, and a member of the local baseball teams. A big guy with a booming voice, Paul loved to sing bass with the Durham Presbyterian Choir and the Sauble Singers. Although Paul loved his hometown of Durham, he did not love shoveling snow. After retirement, Paul and Nancy joined the Snowbirds and flocked to Florida each winter, where Paul got involved in the community and continued to sing. They enjoyed many rounds of golf and sunset happy hours with their friends down south. In recent years, Paul and Nancy nestled in at their new home in Sauble Beach, where they had spent many happy summers at their cottage, and continued to witness many spectacular sunsets. Paul had Lewy Body Dementia, which caused a rapid decline in health this past year. A private family service has been conducted by the DOWNS AND SON FUNERAL HOME, Hepworth. A reception and interment in the family plot at Durham Cemetery will be held at a future date, when pandemic health protocols allow. The family would be grateful for donations in Paul's name to the Alzheimer Society of Grey Bruce or the Owen Sound Hospital Foundation. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family through www.downsandsonfuneralhome.com