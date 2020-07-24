Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in his 86th year. Ray Flemming of Orillia, beloved husband of Debbie Flemming (nee Hazlett) of 36 years. Loving father of Donny (Cathy), Scott - predeceased and Chris (Steph). Cherished grandfather of Clay (Melissa), Lindsay (Jesse), Michael (Jasmine), Melissa, Whitney, Hilary (Jeffery), Travis and great-grandfather to five great-granddaughters. Dear brother of Bernard (Alice) and Lloyd (Judy) and sister in law Gloria. Predeceased by Ev (Pat), Garnet (Gwen) and Doug. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Ray was an inspector for the Ministry of Transport for over 30 years and a superintendent for Miller paving. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, Branch 1217 and a long time volunteer at the Orillia Fall Fair. In his spare time, Ray was an avid hunter and loved to travel. A funeral service was held at the Simcoe Funeral Home - 38 James Street East Orillia on Sunday July 26, 2020. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the Bayshore Nurses, the Couchiching Family Health Care Team, Dr. Crew and Dr. Daniel for their excellent care and compassion. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice
