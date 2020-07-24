1/1
William Raymond "Ray" FLEMMING
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in his 86th year. Ray Flemming of Orillia, beloved husband of Debbie Flemming (nee Hazlett) of 36 years. Loving father of Donny (Cathy), Scott - predeceased and Chris (Steph). Cherished grandfather of Clay (Melissa), Lindsay (Jesse), Michael (Jasmine), Melissa, Whitney, Hilary (Jeffery), Travis and great-grandfather to five great-granddaughters. Dear brother of Bernard (Alice) and Lloyd (Judy) and sister in law Gloria. Predeceased by Ev (Pat), Garnet (Gwen) and Doug. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Ray was an inspector for the Ministry of Transport for over 30 years and a superintendent for Miller paving. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, Branch 1217 and a long time volunteer at the Orillia Fall Fair. In his spare time, Ray was an avid hunter and loved to travel. A funeral service was held at the Simcoe Funeral Home - 38 James Street East Orillia on Sunday July 26, 2020. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the Bayshore Nurses, the Couchiching Family Health Care Team, Dr. Crew and Dr. Daniel for their excellent care and compassion. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simcoe Funeral Home
38 James Street East
Orillia, ON L3V 1L1
705-327-0221
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Simcoe Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved