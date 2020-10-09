1/1
William Robert "George" Wise
Passed away peacefully at the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Monday, October 5th, 2020 in his 91st year. Predeceased by his first wife and love, Anne Wise (nee Epps). George will be dearly missed by his cherished second love and life partner, Carol Snider. Loving father of Daniel, Robert (Cindy), and Joe (Nancy). Predeceased by daughter, Linda Metcalfe (Steve predeceased) and son, Timothy. Dear stepfather of Deborah Stewart (Mike), Daniel, Cindy Foster (Ted), and Wendy Snider (Steve). Proud and loving grandfather and great-grandfather of many grandchildren. Predeceased by his sisters and their spouses Evelyn (Alfred), Muriel (Robert), and Harriet (Lorne). George spent many years working the Wise family farm in Clinton before moving the family to Orillia and becoming a proprietor of Ellwood Epps Sporting Goods, and later giving to others through volunteering at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital. George will be lovingly remembered by family, friends and all who knew him. The family would like to thank the dedicated doctors, nurses, and staff at OSMH Soldiers' 1 for their exceptional care and compassion during George's final days. A celebration of George's life was held at the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E Orillia (705) 327-0221 on Friday, October 9th, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, Canadian Diabetes Association or to a charity of your choice. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca


Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 9, 2020.
