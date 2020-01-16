|
Passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the General & Marine Hospital, Collingwood at the age of 71. Tom of Wasaga Beach, dear brother of John and his wife Tish. Beloved Uncle of Jay (Janis), Bill (Jaime) and Miranda (Andrew) Stymiest and their children Eddie, Freddy, Grace, Parker, Taylor, Hayley and Breanna. Predeceased by his parents William and Grace. Cremation has taken place for a Spring burial at Stayner Union Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Stayner Chapel. If desired, donations to the Collingwood G&M Hospital Foundation or Hospice Georgian Triangle Foundation would be appreciated by his family. To sign Tom's Book of Memories or leave a condolence for his family, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 16, 2020