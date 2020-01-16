Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home
7313 Highway 26
Stayner, ON L0M 1S0
705-428-2637
Resources
More Obituaries for William FORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Thomas "Tom" FORD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Thomas "Tom" FORD Obituary
Passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the General & Marine Hospital, Collingwood at the age of 71. Tom of Wasaga Beach, dear brother of John and his wife Tish. Beloved Uncle of Jay (Janis), Bill (Jaime) and Miranda (Andrew) Stymiest and their children Eddie, Freddy, Grace, Parker, Taylor, Hayley and Breanna. Predeceased by his parents William and Grace. Cremation has taken place for a Spring burial at Stayner Union Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Stayner Chapel. If desired, donations to the Collingwood G&M Hospital Foundation or Hospice Georgian Triangle Foundation would be appreciated by his family. To sign Tom's Book of Memories or leave a condolence for his family, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -