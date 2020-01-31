|
|
Passed away peacefully at Muskoka Shores Care Community, Gravenhurst on Tuesday January 28th, 2020 in his 86th year. Beloved husband of the Ruth Watkins (nee Smith) of 66 years. Loving father of Heather Norton (Dennis) and Brent Watkins (Patti). Cherished grandfather of Ryan (Melinda), Brad (Amanda), Brittany (Matt), Cory (Gabrielle) and Hailey. Dear brother of Ann Norton - pre deceased. Visitation will be held at the Heritage United Church, 3332 Muskoka St, Washago on Saturday February 8th 2020 from 12:00 until the time of service to celebrate Bill's life at 1:00 p.m. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society, The Lighthouse (Orillia) or to the Heritage United Church through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E Orillia. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 31, 2020