Wilma Anne BEVERIDGE

Wilma Anne BEVERIDGE Obituary
BEVERIDGE, Wilma Anne of Orillia, ON passed away peacefully at her home, on Tuesday, March 3rd 2020 in her 82nd year. Beloved wife of the late Ronald. Loving mother of Bill (Karen), Steven (Laurie), Debbie Stothers (Mark), Joanne Hammond (Stuart) and Rhonda Montgomery (Mike). Cherished grandmother of Scott, Heather, Shelby, Brittany, Brianne, Annemarie, Nick, Mary, Jack and Jillian. Dearest great-grandmother of Gavin, Jordyn and Keanna. Sadly missed by her sister Bev Ricard (Les). Lovingly remembered by her good friend Marg Foran. Predeceased by her brother Joe. Wilma will always be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her many relatives and friends, and especially her canine companion "Mitzi". Special thanks to Dr. James Tazzeo for the wonderful care Wilma received during her illness. At Wilma's and the family's request, cremation has taken place. A celebration of Wilma's life will take place at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dignified Funeral Alternatives www.dignifiedfuneral.ca Barrie, ON 888-322-7222
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 18, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
