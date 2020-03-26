|
Passed away suddenly at the Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, Orillia on Sunday March 22, 2020 at the age of 72, of Coldwater. Beloved husband of Linda. Loved father of Marshall (Michelle), Kirk (Nina), and Shane (Debbie). Loving grandfather of Cameron, Marissa, Olivia, Katlyn, Payton, Gracie, and Wyatt. Dear brother of Della Allan (Bob), June MacDonald, Reg Davy (Janet), Linda, Isabel Davy, and Freeman Davy (Sylvia). Predeceased by his sisters Eleanor Carter, Joyce Lightfoot, Annette Davy and by his brother Harold Davy. Wilson was a Dairy/sheep farmer for the past 30 years and was an avid farmer who loved to work with animals on his farm. Before the farming business he worked at Longford Mills in numerous positions and was president of the union. Wilson shared a passion for farming with his sons on his farm and his parents' farm near Washago while working at the chemical plant. During the spring he produced maple syrup on his parents' farm with his three sons. He enjoyed operating machinery and had the knowledge to repair anything mechanical or electrical. After retiring from farming, he drove school bus for a few years and retired. Wilson left us too soon and he will be missed by all who knew him as he touched the lives of so many people through his generous and caring nature in all aspects of life. Due to the COVID-19 Virus and respect for our family and friends, cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date and will be announced. As an expression of sympathy, donations in memory of Wilson may be made to the and may be made through the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater (705-686-3344). Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 26, 2020