Peacefully passed at Mill Creek Care Centre, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, June 30th, 2020, at the age of 77. Julia's beloved husband of 43 years. Loving father of Christopher, Ashley (Scott), Hilory (Kellen), Jessica (Steve) and Lauren (Richard). Proud grandfather of Olivia, Kai and Elliott. Cherished brother of Halina and Anna (Robert). Wilson will be missed by many extended family members and dear friends. The family wishes to thank the staff for their dedicated and compassionate care of Wilson during his time at the Mill Creek Care Centre. Wilson was driven by his love of family and education. He loved his family fiercely and encouraged them to work hard, give back to others, and advocate for those who were less fortunate. He was a passionate lifelong scholar who loved reading, history, art, music, and was a phenomenal cook. Wilson believed strongly in serving his community and was a thoughtful, kind, patient, gentle, compassionate and dedicated psychiatrist who gave back to the community as a volunteer and doctor for 46 years. He has left behind a lasting legacy of love and compassion. He will never be forgotten and forever loved. Visitation will take place at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie, on Monday, July 6, 2020, from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. and from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m., and Tuesday, July 7, 2020, from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. An in-person and livestreamed service will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7th, with a reception to follow. A livestream link for the service will be provided at www.steckleygooderham.com
As an expression of sympathy and greatly appreciated by the family, memorial contributions may be made in Wilson's memory to the Alzheimer's Society or the Royal Victoria Hospital Child and Youth Mental Health fund. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded to the family via www.steckleygooderham.com
.