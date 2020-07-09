1/2
Peacefully passed at Mill Creek Care Centre, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, June 30th, 2020, at the age of 77. Julia's beloved husband of 43 years. Loving father of Christopher, Ashley (Scott), Hilory (Kellen), Jessica (Steve) and Lauren (Richard). Proud grandfather of Olivia, Kai and Elliott. Cherished brother of Halina and Anna (Robert). Wilson will be missed by many extended family members and dear friends. The family wishes to thank the staff for their dedicated and compassionate care of Wilson during his time at the Mill Creek Care Centre. Wilson was driven by his love of family and education. He loved his family fiercely and encouraged them to work hard, give back to others, and advocate for those who were less fortunate. He was a passionate lifelong scholar who loved reading, history, art, music, and was a phenomenal cook. Wilson believed strongly in serving his community and was a thoughtful, kind, patient, gentle, compassionate and dedicated psychiatrist who gave back to the community as a volunteer and doctor for 46 years. He has left behind a lasting legacy of love and compassion. He will never be forgotten and forever loved. Visitation will take place at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie, on Monday, July 6, 2020, from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. and from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m., and Tuesday, July 7, 2020, from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. An in-person and livestreamed service will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7th, with a reception to follow. A livestream link for the service will be provided at www.steckleygooderham.com As an expression of sympathy and greatly appreciated by the family, memorial contributions may be made in Wilson's memory to the Alzheimer's Society or the Royal Victoria Hospital Child and Youth Mental Health fund. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded to the family via www.steckleygooderham.com.


Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home Worsley Street Chapel
JUL
6
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home Worsley Street Chapel
JUL
7
Service
11:00 AM
Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home Worsley Street Chapel
JUL
9
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home Worsley Street Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home Worsley Street Chapel
30 Worsley Street
Barrie, ON L4M 1L4
(705) 721-9921
2 entries
July 5, 2020
My condolences to Wilsons family. We were in high school and university together, both hoping to be physicians. I remember him as a quiet and decent person. My thoughts are very much with him. Tom Coonan, MD, Halifax NS
Thomas Coonan
Friend
July 4, 2020
So sorry to hear of the passing of one of my Loyola football teammates
Wilson, while quiet and modest, was one of the best
RIP my friend
Bill Costello
Friend
