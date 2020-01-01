|
|
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Winnie Bailey, our loving and devoted mother and friend to everyone whose lives she touched. She passed away on December 24, 2019 at her home in Alliston with family at her side in her 74th year. Winnie, beloved wife of the late Paul Bailey. Much loved mother of James and Greg Bailey, daughter-in-law Elena Bailey. Cherished grandmother of Valentina (Tina) and Ronan Bailey. Dear sister of Norman Jack, Dorothy Batchelor, and the late Rena Molter. Remembered by her many nieces and nephews. She enjoyed time with grandchildren, playing cards with her friends and going to Starbucks. Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her sons strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. A celebration of Winnie's life was held at the McMillan & Jack Funeral Home 291 Main Street East, Dundalk on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Services start 11 a.m. Flowers or donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation are welcome. Online condolences may be placed at www.mcmillanandjackfuneralhome.com