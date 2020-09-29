Passed away at Trillium Manor in Orillia on Thursday September 24, 2020 in his 80th year. Beloved husband of the late Leona Parker. Predeceased by his parents Wallace and Eva Parker. Loving and devoted father of John, Ron, Lynn and partner Henry. Predeceased by his infant son Donald. Proud Grandfather of Crystal, Raymond, Christopher, Wally, Erin, Eddie, Michael, Shawn, and Melissa and Great Grandfather of Declan, Caleb, Rylie, Maddison, Damon, Raegan, Brooklyn, Noah, Zoey, Alexandria, and Tyson. Predeceased by his borthers and sisters. Sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and other dear family members. The family will receive guests at the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595 on Tuesday September 29 from 2 to 4 pm and 7 to 9 pm. Due to current world events, wearing of a face mask and social distancing will be mandatory while in the facility. A private service will take place the following day. Winston will be laid to rest with his wife at St. Andrew's - St. James' Cemetery in Orillia after the service. If desired, donations may be made to a charity of your choice
and are greatly appreciated by the family. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com