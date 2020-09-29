1/2
Winston Theodore PARKER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Winston's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at Trillium Manor in Orillia on Thursday September 24, 2020 in his 80th year. Beloved husband of the late Leona Parker. Predeceased by his parents Wallace and Eva Parker. Loving and devoted father of John, Ron, Lynn and partner Henry. Predeceased by his infant son Donald. Proud Grandfather of Crystal, Raymond, Christopher, Wally, Erin, Eddie, Michael, Shawn, and Melissa and Great Grandfather of Declan, Caleb, Rylie, Maddison, Damon, Raegan, Brooklyn, Noah, Zoey, Alexandria, and Tyson. Predeceased by his borthers and sisters. Sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and other dear family members. The family will receive guests at the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595 on Tuesday September 29 from 2 to 4 pm and 7 to 9 pm. Due to current world events, wearing of a face mask and social distancing will be mandatory while in the facility. A private service will take place the following day. Winston will be laid to rest with his wife at St. Andrew's - St. James' Cemetery in Orillia after the service. If desired, donations may be made to a charity of your choice and are greatly appreciated by the family. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carson Funeral Homes L. Doolittle Chapel
54 Coldwater Street East
Orillia, ON L3V 1W5
(705) 326-3595
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved