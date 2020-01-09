|
|
Passed away peacefully at Victoria Village Manor, Barrie on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the age of 90. Predeceased by his loving wife Shirley (nee Plowman) in 2006. He is cherished by his son Stanley (Ann) Mayes, & their children Sarah (Michael) and Jordan (Abigail); son Shane (Donna) Mayes & their son Chris; daughter Sylvia Mayes; and daughter Sandra Vasquez Mayes & children Jonathan, Juliana and Steven. Predeceased by his brother Marshall Mayes and sister Marion Cox. He will be missed by his brother-in-law Art Cox and remembered by many nieces and nephews. Special thanks for the kindness and support of Heleina Bobbitt, his private caregiver during the past few years. Appreciation also goes to the staff on the third floor of Victoria Village. Ewart was devoted to his family and was a kind and gentle man with a quick wit. He was the founder and president of Mayes-Martin Ltd. and enjoyed the friendships and comradery he developed there. Visitation will be held at ADAMS FUNERAL HOME, 445 St. Vincent St. Barrie (just north of Cundles Rd.) on Friday from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 p.m. with a Masonic Service under the auspices of Kerr Lodge Number 230 commencing at 6:45 p.m. Funeral service will be at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church 47 Owen Street, Barrie on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 o'clock with visitation one hour prior. Spring interment will take place in Barrie Union Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society, St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church or the would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca