Passed away suddenly at his residence on Friday, September 25, 2020 in his 84th year. Wolf of Wasaga Beach, beloved husband of Jill Schmidt for over 58 years. Loving father of Mike (Laura) Schmidt. Cherished opa of Ryan, Adam and Kaitlin. Dear brother of the late Dagmar and late Detler (late Monika) Schmidt. Caring uncle of Dorothee and Natalie Schmidt. He will also be missed by his brother and sister-in-law Janet (Ian) Harris and Walter Kondur and family. In Wolf's spare time, he loved spending time with his family in the outdoors. His happiest memories were camping near Clifford at Driftwood Beach Lake. Upon his retirement he and Jill moved to Wasaga Beach so they could be closer to their grandchildren. He was also a proud honorary member of the Prime Time Club. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Carruthers and Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach, 509 River Road West. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital Foundation or to the Salvation Army of Collingwood. To sign Wolf's book of memories, please visit: www.carruthersdavidson.com