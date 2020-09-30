1/1
Wolfgang "Wolf" Schmidt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wolfgang's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away suddenly at his residence on Friday, September 25, 2020 in his 84th year. Wolf of Wasaga Beach, beloved husband of Jill Schmidt for over 58 years. Loving father of Mike (Laura) Schmidt. Cherished opa of Ryan, Adam and Kaitlin. Dear brother of the late Dagmar and late Detler (late Monika) Schmidt. Caring uncle of Dorothee and Natalie Schmidt. He will also be missed by his brother and sister-in-law Janet (Ian) Harris and Walter Kondur and family. In Wolf's spare time, he loved spending time with his family in the outdoors. His happiest memories were camping near Clifford at Driftwood Beach Lake. Upon his retirement he and Jill moved to Wasaga Beach so they could be closer to their grandchildren. He was also a proud honorary member of the Prime Time Club. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Carruthers and Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach, 509 River Road West. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital Foundation or to the Salvation Army of Collingwood. To sign Wolf's book of memories, please visit: www.carruthersdavidson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach
509 River Road West
Wasaga Beach, ON L9Z 2X2
705-429-8766
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved