World War 2 Veteran In the early hours of October 9, 2020, John passed peacefully with his family at his side. Loving husband of his wife Dina. Father of David, Marilyn (Boyce) Valerie (Bowser) and Jacqueline. Grandfather to Krista, Jordan and Jaime; Shannon, Krisinda and Nicola. Great-grandfather to Joshua, Jarett, Brynley, Cadin, Kennedy, Malaya, Graydon, Tiger, Tia, Sarah and Hannah. Great-great-grandfather to Abbigail. Dear uncle to Kathleen and Christine daughters of his dear sister Elsie (predeceased). Uncle to many nieces and nephews of his wife Dina. I would especially like to thank Dina for all the loving care she gave to my Father. As well to the great staff at The Trillium Nursing Home in Orillia. May you RIP. Following cremation a private family service was held in the chapel of the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595 on Monday October 19, 2020. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com