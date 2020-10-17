1/1
World War 2. Veteran John BARON
1923-12-25 - 2020-10-09
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share World's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
World War 2 Veteran In the early hours of October 9, 2020, John passed peacefully with his family at his side. Loving husband of his wife Dina. Father of David, Marilyn (Boyce) Valerie (Bowser) and Jacqueline. Grandfather to Krista, Jordan and Jaime; Shannon, Krisinda and Nicola. Great-grandfather to Joshua, Jarett, Brynley, Cadin, Kennedy, Malaya, Graydon, Tiger, Tia, Sarah and Hannah. Great-great-grandfather to Abbigail. Dear uncle to Kathleen and Christine daughters of his dear sister Elsie (predeceased). Uncle to many nieces and nephews of his wife Dina. I would especially like to thank Dina for all the loving care she gave to my Father. As well to the great staff at The Trillium Nursing Home in Orillia. May you RIP. Following cremation a private family service was held in the chapel of the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595 on Monday October 19, 2020. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carson Funeral Homes L. Doolittle Chapel
54 Coldwater Street East
Orillia, ON L3V 1W5
(705) 326-3595
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved