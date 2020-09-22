Yvonne Walker

Passed away peacefully at Georgian Manor with her family by her side on Monday, September 21, 2020. Loving wife of the late Maurice Walker. Cherished mother of Glynis (the late John) Burns, Bridget (Bill) Walker, Vicky (Stuart) Salt, Cynthia (the late Rick) McCallum and Stephen. Survived by sister Valarie Lineham. Loving grandmother of Christopher, Erik, Vanessa, Kevin, Krystina, Stephanie and Brock. Along with 11 great-grandchildren. In keeping with her wishes cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. If desired donations to the Georgian Manor Memory Care Unit would be appreciated. She will be deeply missed by all of her cherished friends and family. Arrangements entrusted to the Penetanguishene Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store