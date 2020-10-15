1/1
Zoella Mildred "Zoey" Hennigar
Passed away at her home in Alliston, ON Thursday, October 8, 2020 in her 68th year. Loving wife of Mel Hennigar. Loved mom of Alfred "Butch", Melanie Burns (Bill), Nathan Hennigar (Jessie) and Ryan Hennigar (Amy). Loved nana of Stephanie (Brandon), Jessica (David), Dylan, Taylor, Trent, Owen, Chloe, Sophie and proud great grandmother to Nolan and Calder. Loved daughter of Marguerite Stephens and the late Zoel St.Amand. Cherished sister of Rhonda St.Amand (Joe), Alan Stephens (Fran) and the late Steve St.Amand. Zoey will be fondly remembered by her best friend Rhonda Bellamy, her extended family and many friends. A Celebration of Zoey's Life will be held at Drury Funeral Centre, 519 Victoria St. E., Alliston on Friday, October 16, 2020 with public visitation from 12 noon until time of private family service at 2 p.m. If so desired memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Society or Simcoe Manor would be greatly appreciated. *Please note due to COVID-19 numbers are restricted at the Funeral Centre; all visitors are required to wear and provide their own mask. If you are not feeling well, please send your condolences to Zoey's family.*


Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 15, 2020.
